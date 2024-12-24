Rourkela: A three-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a speeding truck in Odisha’s Sundargarh district Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place on NH-143, which runs through Biramitrapur town in the district.

Police said the kid and his family were riding a scooter when a speeding bike coming from the opposite direction collided with them. The collision threw the toddler into the path of an oncoming truck. The driver fled the scene, police added.

Following the accident, locals staged a road blockade for nearly two hours, demanding the arrest of the truck driver.

Police arrived at the scene and assured the protestors that efforts would be made to arrest the driver, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Biramitrapur, Sushant Das said.

“After getting assurance from my team, the agitation was withdrawn,” Das said.

PTI