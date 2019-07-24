Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai is one of the most dignified actresses of the generation. Being a mother of a girl Aaradhya, Aishwarya is devoting all her time to raise her girl with good values.

The ‘Devdas’ actress refrains from any kind of controversies. But, there was a time, when she had a rather ugly showdown with actress Manisha Koirala. Initially there were rumours of Aishwarya Rai dating fellow model, Rajeev Mulchandani, and the man had left her for Manisha Koirala kept doing the rounds.

According to Pinkvilla, Aishwarya apparently said, “In the beginning of ’94, a leading magazine came out with this ‘red hot scoop’. Rajeev was supposed to have dumped me for Manisha. I called up Rajeev the moment I came to know about this asking what all the crap was about. Rajeev was a very good friend of mine nothing beyond that. I told him I didn’t want to get roped into their love story. After two months, they weren’t seeing each other. Manisha was seeing a different guy every second month.” Further delving on the issue, Aishwarya had said that the whole Manisha Koirala episode affected her terribly and she cried for days.

However, Aishwarya moved on and chose to keep herself far from any kind of controversy. Today, she is one of the most loved actresses for her utmost grace and elegance.