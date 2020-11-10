Bhubaneswar: With an aim to meet future energy needs, the state government has decided to enhance production from green energy sources.

Holding a high-level meeting in digital mode, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy Tuesday asked Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) to explore the possibilities of enhancing power generation from existing dams without having issues like submergence, land acquisition and displacement.

The state has made significant strides in production of green energy. Power production from hydro sources has increased from 695 megawatt (MW) in the financial year (FY) 2010-11 to 854 MW in FY 2019-20.

In addition to this, power generation from non-conventional renewable energy (RE) sources has increased from 664 MW in FY 2019-20 to 1,079 MW in FY 2020-21. Tripathy asked the officials to enhance the power generation from RE sources to 1,500 MW by FY 2021-22.

It may be pertinent here to mention that the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has set the renewable purchase obligation (RPO) of the state at 11 per cent for the year 2021-22. With the achievement of the targeted 1,500 MW from RE sources, the total production from renewable sources will cross this RPO obligation of the state.

Reviewing the progress in power production from different sources, the Chief Secretary directed the officials to ensure uninterrupted quality power supply to rural and industrial sectors. He directed the GRIDCO to adopt more effective commercial strategies for sale of available power.

Industry and Energy departments were asked to motivate new industrial units to source energy from GRIDCO with assurance of timely and quality power supply.

GRIDCO Managing Director Trilochan Panda said, “The total power generation reached 3,489 MW during last financial year, including 2,468 MW from thermal, 854 MW from hydro and 167 MW from non-conventional renewable sources.”

The average annual demand of the state is said to be around 3,200 MW. With expansion in rural electrification and industrialisation, the energy demand is likely to go up in coming years. Keeping this in view, a target has been set by the GRIDCO to generate 4,300 MW of power during the current fiscal.