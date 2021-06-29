Bhubaneswar: A high-level meeting involving Director Generals of Police (DGPs) and other senior police officials of various eastern states was held virtually Tuesday. The top cops at the meeting agreed upon the importance of intelligence sharing to check the activities of interstate criminal gangs and the ultras.

Police sources claimed Odisha DGP Abhay has convened the virtual meeting of Eastern Regional Police Co-ordination Committee that includes Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh.

Odisha police informed through a press note that the senior police officials of all the states had a threadbare discussion over the increasing cooperation among the police forces in operations against left-wing extremists (LWE). The officers also agreed upon the importance of intelligence sharing to check the activities of interstate criminal gangs and the ultras. The officials also discussed the need to share various details with each other in connection with any internal security matters involving LWEs, narcotic gangs and terrorists. The officers stressed on cooperation during the investigation process related to cybercrimes, organised crimes, drug and human trafficking cases.

Summarily, the officials decided to hold regular meetings at the ADG level on different themes for increased cooperation.

Apart from Abhay, the officers who also took part in the virtual meeting are West Bengal DGP Virendra, Chhattisgarh DGP DM Awasthi, Jharkhand DGP Neeraj Sinha and Bihar DGP Sanjay Kumar Singhal.