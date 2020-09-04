Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday forecast thundershowers, light to moderate rain and even heavy rainfall in some places till 8.30 am Saturday. The forecast includes the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

In its afternoon bulletin met department said: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of South Interior Odisha and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

However, light to moderate rainfall has occurred at many places over the districts of North Interior Odisha, at a few places over the districts of South Interior Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha with heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Angul & Jharsuguda of North Interior Odisha.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius was recorded at Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district of Odisha.

PNN