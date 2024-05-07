Bhubaneswar: Following torrential rains and thunderstorm activity, fallen trees and broken branches caused obstruction on many roads in and around the Capital city, severely affecting movement of vehicles, Monday afternoon. The Special Relief Commissioner’s office directed the Fire Service, ODRF and OFDC personnel to clear the blockade immediately. The emergency personnel cleared the roads of the obstructions afterwards, ensuring free flow of peak evening hour traffic. The City recorded 10.5mm rainfall till 5:30pm Monday while the maximum temperature remained below 40 degrees Celsius at 39.8 degrees. Meanwhile a special bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here has forecast thunderstorm with lightning, accompanied by gusty surface wind, across the state during the next four to five days. The IMD has cautioned fishermen, especially in the north Odisha coast till May 7. “Due to anticipated strong gusty surface wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph likely along and off north Odisha coast during May 6 to May 7, 2024, fisherman are advised not to venture into sea along and off north Odisha coast during the period,” the special bulletin read.

The weather bureau has also predicted likelihood of light to moderate rain/thundershower at a few places over the districts of coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, and at one or two places over the remaining districts. There is also the likelihood of thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph and hailstorm in Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurda and Puri districts, the weather bureau stated. “Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30- 40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Ja g atsinghpur, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur,” the bulletin read. Meanwhile, Bolangir was the hottest place in the state at 44.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Titilagarh recording 44 degrees Celsius.