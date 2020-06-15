Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has predicted heavy thundershowers, lightning and moderate rainfall in 16 districts Monday.

The Met has forecast thundershower/moderate rain in Kendrapada, Puri, Koraput, Cuttack including Cuttack city, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Mayurbhanja, Nayagarh and Khordha districts including capital city Bhubaneswar.

Thunderstorm with lightning with one or two spells of intense rainfall is also likely to occur at a few districts.

There are chances of light to moderate rain and thunderstorm in Balangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur and Nuapada between 11.45 am and 2.45 pm today.

