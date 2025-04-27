Bhubaneswar: The state continued to reel under extreme hot and humid conditions as 14 places recorded temperatures at or above 40 degrees Celsius, even as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of thundershowers in several districts Sunday.

According to IMD’s Saturday evening bulletin, Jharsuguda remained the hottest place in the state for eight days in a row, recording 44.7 degrees. According to the weather office, most places in western Odisha experienced extreme heat. Jharsuguda was followed by Boudh at 44.5 degrees Celsius, Sambalpur (43), Bolangir and Sonepur (42.2), Angul and Rourkela (42.1) and Sundargarh and Titilagarh (42).

Hirakud logged 41.9 degrees, Nuapada (41.8), Bhawanipatna (41.6), Bargarh (40.4) and Talcher (40.2). Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded temperatures of 36.2 degrees Celsius and 36.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. Meanwhile, IMD’s forecast for Sunday could bring relief as it issued an Orange Warning — be prepared to take action — on thunderstorms, lightning with wind speeds reaching 50- 60 kmph and hailstorms during afternoon/evening over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Koraput and Ganjam.

The weather office issued a Yellow Warning for Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Gajapati, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Malkangiri districts.

