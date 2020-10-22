Ashok Mahapatra

The Preamble of the Indian Constitution ensures that all Indian citizens have the liberty of expression. Furthermore, freedom of the press has been included as part of freedom of speech and expression under Article 19 of the Constitution. It has also been established that the press plays a significant role in the democratic machinery. These are the basic elements of a functional democracy.

In contrast, while the constitution of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) declares that citizens enjoy freedom of speech and freedom of the press, these freedoms are tightly restricted by specific laws and regulations. The only people in China who can publish criticisms or opinions contrary to those of the Communist Party of China (CPC) are senior members of the CPC. Therefore, the recent open letter issued to the Indian media not to recognise Taiwan by celebrating or marking the ‘National Day of Taiwan’ is not surprising. The same letter asks India to honour its commitment to the ‘One China’ policy. In response, the Ministry of External Affairs stated, “There is a free media in India that reports on issues as it sees fit.”

The Indian media has by and large ignored the open letter. In this context, the CPC should be reminded that commitment or agreement is a two-way process and of the ‘One India’ policy. The response the Foreign Minister of Taiwan tweeted was “#India is the largest democracy on Earth with a vibrant press & freedom-loving people. But it looks like communist #China is hoping to march into the subcontinent by imposing censorship. #Taiwan’s Indian friends will have one reply: GET LOST! JW.”

Following its defeat in the Sino-Japanese War and pursuant to the Treaty of Shimonoseki, the Qing Empire ceded the islands of Taiwan and Penghu to Japan. The loss of Taiwan then became the rallying point for the Chinese nationalist movement in the years that followed.

After the end of the World War II in 1945, Taiwan was awarded to the Republic of China (ROC). Thereafter, the Chinese Civil War resumed between the Chinese Nationalist Party, Kuomintang (KMT), led by Chiang Kai-shek and the CPC led by Mao Zedong. Subsequent to the defeat of the KMT on the mainland, the CPC founded the PRC. Following their defeat, the KMT fled in 1949 to Taiwan with the aim to retake mainland China.

From 1949 until his death in 1975, Chiang Kai-shek ruled Taiwan with an iron hand with the sole aim of retaking mainland China. Following his death, Taiwan began a process of reforms to the political system. Despite its diplomatic isolation, Taiwan is industrialised and technologically advanced. To add to this, the people are disciplined. Taiwan has its own Constitution for democratic governance and directly elects its President and the legislature, and maintains its national defence as well as foreign affairs.

What these prove is that for all practical purposes Taiwan is a sovereign and independent Nation State. The truth is that the PRC rules only Mainland China and has no control of but only claims to Taiwan as part of its territory under the ‘One China’ policy. Taiwan could do well by making a diplomatic statement laying to rest the misnomer that Taiwan is a part of China. This could be done with subtlety by dropping the word ‘China’ from its official name. This should be followed by strengthening informal diplomatic relations by recognising suo motu the maps of all countries having territorial disputes with the PRC and increasing economic activity as well as people-to-people contact.

Recently President Xi, visualising the worst-case scenarios, ordered the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to scale up its battle-preparedness. The Chinese foreign ministry went on record to say that it does not recognise the creation of the Union Territory of Ladakh. It also opposed the building of infrastructure by India on its side of the LAC. China conveniently forgets that they were the first to build border infrastructure right up to Ladakh as well as the road from Tibet to Xinjiang through Aksai Chin. China has been unnerved by India’s slow but steady improvement in border infrastructure allowing for faster movement of troops and weapon systems in the forward areas. India has a long way to go before it can correct the asymmetry. But it has now started to challenge the dragon’s dominance in the entire border from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

History tells us that the Chinese have never honoured any agreement in the past and they are unlikely to do so in future. This should be borne in mind when negotiating with them. This is also time India starts playing its Tibet and Taiwan cards openly to rattle China. While it may not be appropriate to establish direct diplomatic relations with Taiwan, this is the appropriate time to upgrade India’s representative offices in Taiwan to enhance trade and economic activity. China will have no ground to officially object to this. India should also provide moral support to the Tibetans fighting for Independence like that provided by China and Pakistan to various insurgent groups in India.

Furthermore, South China Morning Post has cited defence observers saying there has been an increased deployment of resources by the PLA on the South East coast of China. This poses a threat not only to Taiwan but also India and other neighbouring ASEAN countries. While inviting Australia to participate in trilateral Malabar naval exercise of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD or QUAD) is commendable, this is also the appropriate time to extend the same invitation to other ASEAN countries with which China has territorial disputes. It would even be better to officially invite these ASEAN countries to be a part of QUAD. Furthermore, as a form of reassurance, Taiwan should be invited as an observer.

While Xi has usurped absolute control of the CPC, he is nowhere near being a cult figure like Mao Zedong or Deng Xiaoping. He has many aspiring politburo members around, hoping that he will err. Hence, it will not be unreasonable to assume that he would take some decisions without really evaluating the consequences. Now, civilised Nation States (which should also include Taiwan) need to stand together and be prepared that the dragon does not take the world back to medieval times.

The writer is retired Director, Maritime Safety Division, International Maritime Organization, UN.