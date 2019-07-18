New Delhi: Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani was spotted on a lunch date at a restaurant in Mumbai. For the outing, Disha opted for a dotted dress while Tiger sported a casual look.

Pictures of the rumoured couple give a sneak peek of their fan-following. As they approached towards their cars, the crowd gathered from all sides to take pictures. Tiger protected Disha as she navigated her way.

Tiger and Disha, also co-stars of ‘Baaghi 2’, are often pictured in and around Mumbai on dates. However, they haven’t admitted to a romance as of yet.

Just last week, they were spotted at a Mumbai eatery for Disha’s birthday dinner. Tiger also posted a video of them together to wish her.