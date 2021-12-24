Mumbai: Action star Tiger Shroff has shared the special motion poster from his film, ‘Ganapath’, setting the ball in motion for the countdown of the film which will arrive in theatres after a year December 23, 2022.

Tiger took to his Instagram to share the countdown motion poster as he captioned the asset: “Taiyyar Rehnaa !!! God ke Aashirwad Se Janta ko Milne Aa Rela Hai #Ganapath Next Christmas in cinemas near you! #23rdDecember #1YearToGanapath”.

Read also – Arjun Kapoor’s hilarious birthday wish for Anil Kapoor goes viral

The motion poster features Tiger at his usual self of pulling off acrobatics with a chiseled body. Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff commented under the video, “There’s nobody doing it like you… No f****** body.”

‘Ganapath’, is a dystopian thriller directed by Vikas Bahl (Queen, 2014), which also stars Kriti Sanon and boasts of high-octane action sequences choreographed by international stunt directors. The film, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani, has almost reached the finishing line in London after an extensive schedule.