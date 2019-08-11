Tiger Shroff’s latest ‘question and answer’ session on social media platform Instagram has revealed a lot of things about the actor’s relationship status.

One of his fans asked, “Are you dating Disha?” Tiger quickly replied, “Meri aukaat nhi hai (I am not worthy of it).”

Not shying away from personal question, Tiger answered every query with wit and humour.

One Instagram user asked if he was a virgin or not. To which Tiger replied, “Abe besharam mere mom dad bhi follow kar rahe hai mujhe (Oh shameless you, my mom and dad also follow me).”

“Not enough,” he replied when asked how many girlfriends he has had.

Actress Disha Patani and Tiger, despite getting snapped together on lunch or dinner dates on many occasions, have never really admitted to anything.

When a Twitter user asked Disha why she does not speak of his relationship with Tiger she said: “I’ve been trying for so long, it’s been so many years and I’ve been trying to impress him. Now I’ve done this film ‘Bharat’ where I’m doing all these stunts and I thought maybe he’ll get impressed but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn’t mean he’s impressed, not like that like the crush impressed, but he likes everybody’s pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He’s shy and I’m shy so nobody’s breaking the ice.”

Disha will be next seen in ‘Malang’ alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. Tiger will be sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan in the hugely anticipated ‘War’.

PNN