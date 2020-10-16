Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff has often collaborated with Ganesh Archarya in his films, and he says he will forever be grateful to the choreographer for helping him to improve his dancing skills.

“Whenever Master ji (Ganesh Acharya) thanks me for anything, I feel he is abusing me because the way he has helped me since my first film, I am the one who is really grateful to him. He worked with me in my first film ‘Heropanti’ and we did a song called ‘Whistle bajaa’. I remember I was really scared on the set but Master ji supported me. I was literally struggling but he used to hold my hands and teach me the steps. He is always there to help me, especially when it comes to dance, so I am truly indebted to him,” said Tiger, at the poster launch of the film “Dehati Disco”. Acharya was also present at the do, along with percussionist Sivamani and cast and crew of the film.

To the team of “Dehati Disco”, Tiger said: “As far as this film is concerned, I feel this film is going to be a blockbuster because it has the right emotions. It has got Masterji, who is synonymous to dancing. The film revolves around Dehati disco dance, which is a mix of desi and international dance forms and it’s a specialty of Master ji. I am eagerly waiting for the release of this film and I wish the cast and crew all the best.”

“Dehato Disco” will go on floors October 25, on the occasion of Dussehra.