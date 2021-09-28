Mumbai: Actors Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer Heropanti 2 will be released Eid 2022. It will be released April 29.

Heropanti 2 was earlier scheduled to release May 6, 2022. The movie will have a faceoff with the Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn-starrer May Day at the box-office April 29, 2022.

Tiger took to Instagram to make the announcement. He also shared the first poster of the film.

“Happy to announce that our film #Heropanti2 will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022! Agli Eid bitayenge aapke saath #sajidnadiadwala@khan_ahmedasas @tarasutaria @nawazuddin._siddiqui @arrahman @rajat__aroraa @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson,” Tiger wrote as the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Choreographer-director Ahmed Khan will helm the film. He has earlier directed Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3.

Heropanti, released in 2014, marked the debut of Tiger and Kriti Sanon.

Sajid Nadiadwala, who produced the film, will also produce the sequel.