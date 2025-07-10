New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff has finished shooting for the fourth installment of Baaghi film franchise.

The 35-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Instagram Wednesday.

“And finally it comes to an end… thank you for all your love and allowing this franchise to reach so far. Don’t think I’ve ever bled as much for any film. This ones for you #4 coming soon @nadiadwalagrandson,” Tiger wrote in the caption.

Baaghi 4 is being directed by A Harsha, known for Kannada films including Bhajarangi and Vajrakaya.

Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sanjay Dutt. The film is all set to hit the theatres September 5.

The film franchise started with the 2016 film Baaghi, followed by its sequels, Baaghi 2 (2018) and Baaghi 3 (2020).

Shroff was last seen in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and alongside Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor.