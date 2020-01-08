New Delhi: Tihar Jail authorities will seek the services of two hangmen from Uttar Pradesh to execute the four remaining convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case, the jail authorities said Wednesday.

“We will most likely write Thursday to the prison authority of Uttar Pradesh Thursday and seek services of two hangmen depending on the availability,” a senior Tihar Jail official said.

Last month, before the death warrant was issued, Tihar authorities had written to Uttar Pradesh prison authority, seeking services of a hangman from Meerut, the official added.

A Delhi court pronounced the death warrants against the four death row convicts — Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) — Tuesday and they will be hanged at 7.00am January 22.

Another official explained the reason for requisitioning two hangmen. “It will be immense mental pressure to execute four convicts in succession. Hence we will request for two hangmen so that the process goes without any hitch,” said the official.

Sources also informed that two gallows will be set up in all probability. They said that all the executions are expected to be completed within 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, the convicts have already been sent to solitary confinement as is the case with death row convicts.

