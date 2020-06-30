Mumbai: Within hours of being banned by the Indian Government citing data privacy issues along with 58 other Chinese apps, TikTok India Tuesday has issued a statement. Nikhil Gandhi, Head of TikTok India, has said that the app will be complying with the government’s order but called the order an ‘interim order’.

“We have been invited to meet concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications. TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and has not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese government,” the statement read.

“Further we are requested to in the future we would not do so. We place the highest importance on user privacy and integrity,” it added.

The statement further said that TikTok has democratized the internet by making it available in 14 Indian languages, with hundreds of millions of creators, artists, story-tellers, educators and performers from different walks of life depending on it for their source of income, many of whom are nascent internet users.

Currently, the app has been removed from Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store.

The ban on the Chinese apps comes in the backdrop of current stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh with Chinese troops.

The list of apps that have been banned also includes WeChat, Helo, Likee, CamScanner, Vigo Video, Mi Video Call Xiaomi, Clash of Kings as well as e-commerce platforms Club Factory and Shein.

PNN/Agencies