Islamabad: Addressing the ‘Azadi’ protest march, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said Friday that the time has come to get rid of the country’s current “fake” government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He also said that the combined opposition can stabilise the country’s economy within six months if given a chance, and that he has never seen a worse state of affairs in the country’s 72-year history, the Dawn reported.

The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) ‘Azadi March’, led by its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reached Islamabad to call for toppling the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The PML-N chief also said that “tabdeeli” (change) which had not come earlier, will come now. He asked the gathering whether the ‘Naya Pakistan’ was better or the earlier one.

“Was that Pakistan better where there was no dengue or the one now where more than 50,000 people have been affected by dengue?” he asked. Under his elder brother, the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s government, medicines were free for the poor, which benefit has been taken away from them, he said.

The protest is the first major concerted opposition challenge that Prime Minister Imran Khan has faced since he won a general election last year promising to end corruption and create jobs for the poor.