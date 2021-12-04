Mumbai: India’s talented opening batsman Mayank Agarwal has often enthralled cricket fans with his brilliant performances with the bat. From his exploits in the Indian Premier League to his gutsy knocks for the Indian cricket team in the longer format, the 30-year-old has received immense appreciation from all corners for his exemplary batsmanship.

While the player has a stunning cricketing journey so far, his personal life also has attracted the interest of many fans. Who is Mayank Agarwal’s wife? Here we share more details about the star player’s love story.

Mayank Agarwal and Aashita Sood started off as being friends. Soon their friendship turned into love and it was Agarwal who popped the question to his partner in a romantic manner in London. The two got engaged by January 2018 and they tied the knot June 4, 2018.

The cricketer’s wedding ceremony was attended by his friends from the cricketing fraternity, and his best buddy KL Rahul was also by his side on the big day. Aashita is a lawyer by profession and she has done her masters in Intellectual Property Law.

Mayank Agarwal showcased stunning form in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. The opening batsman was a top performer alongside KL Rahul for the Punjab Kings side in the league. The player gained some fresh momentum with his inspiring knocks in the cash-rich league and the Mayank Agarwal IPL 2021 stint is bound to instill confidence in the player.

Agarwal scored 260 runs from 7 matches with a healthy strike rate of 141.30. He had the highest score of 99 not out during the 2021 season and maintained an average of 43.33. He also went on to captain the team when KL Rahul was ruled out with abdominal pain.