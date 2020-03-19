New Delhi: Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world Thursday.

11:57 a.m.

The National Conference suspends all its political activities in Kashmir in the wake of the first positive case of COVID-19 in the Valley.

11:51 a.m.

“Game of Thrones” star Indira Varma reveals that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

11:43 a.m.

Nearly 25 million jobs could be lost worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, UN agency says.

11:18 a.m.

A 23-year-old woman, who returned from London, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first confirmed case of the deadly infection in Chandigarh, official says.

10:56 a.m.

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have postponed their wedding to later half of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple’s spokesperson announces.

10:46 a.m.

India’s largest firm Reliance Industries initiates work-from-home for its staff while keeping open consumer-facing businesses of hospital, retail stores, and telecom with a minimum workforce due to COVID-19 pandemic.

10:38 a.m.

The ICSE board postpones class 10 and 12 examinations due to coronavirus threat, officials say.

10:01 a.m.

Railways cancels 84 more trains, which will not operate between March 20 and March 31 due to coronavirus and low occupancy, officials say.

9:56 a.m.

US President Donald Trump signs into law a sweeping multi-billion emergency aid package to help Americans mitigate the adverse economic impact of coronavirus that has killed over 8,800 people, including nearly 150 in America.

9:49 a.m.

Coronavirus cases in India rise to 169 after 18 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry.

8:38 a.m.

The Indian Embassy in Washington asks the US government to mitigate the difficulties of Indian students in America in the wake of the closure of universities and educational institutions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

8:01 a.m.

China reports no new domestic coronavirus cases for first time

7:34 a.m.

Two US Congressmen test positive for coronavirus, as the number of deaths due to the virus crossed 150 in America with about 10,000 people infected.

2:24 a.m.

Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates says countries that shut down and do testing can bounce back in weeks from coronavirus pandemic.

PTI