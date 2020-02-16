Bhubaneswar: Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg might have attracted the attention of the entire world for her motivating environment speeches, but little Sanvi Samantray, a UKG student from DAV Public School, Pokhariput motivated the participants at the Park Utsav in Kharavela Park this morning with her inspiring recital of a rhyme.

In her sweet little voice, the girl recited the rhyme which talks of keeping Mother Earth safe from the menace of plastic and environmental degradation. All present on the lawn of the park near the historic twin hills of Khandagiri and Udayagiri, were delighted to hear her song.

Little Sanvi, was not alone in her efforts to inspire the onlookers. Biswaranjan Kar of Sarbajanina Kshetrare Kala (Art in Public Places) created innovative installations showing how our environment has already started suffering from plastic pollution and the suffering that the aquatic animals go through due to plastic-use.

The Mu Safaiwala campaign by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) also evoked great response as the participantswaited in queue near the Park Utsav venue at Kharavela Park to collect the cotton bags for their day-to-day use. The Mu Safaiwala van carrying the audio of the campaign also helped in creating the awareness.

Organisations like PECUC, Helpmate and DPR Art Life also created awareness on the plastic menace. Students of Odisha Skating Academy also participated in the event at Kharavela Park.

The members of Helpmate also organised a quiz on Odisha on the occasion of “Matrubhasa Divas” and the participants providing correct answers were given books as prize.

The members of DPR Art Life organised a paper bag-making workshop and paid tribute to great leaders of Odisha through art. Women in Society Help (WISH) organised a traffic awareness campaign and a programme on dental hygiene and check-up at Mahatma Gandhi Park.