Rupsa: A pharmacist, under the influence of alcohol, allegedly attacked a person with a liquor bottle and abused him at Idda primary health centre under Singla police limits of Balasore Tuesday.

Police started an investigation into the matter. According to reports, pharmacist Subhasis Tudu was drunk while on duty in the morning.

Prashant Ghadei, a resident of Dandi village, was in the hospital to get vaccinated for Covid-19. As Ghadei asked Tudu about vaccination, the latter was infuriated and attacked the former with a liquor bottle.

Ghadei sustained deep injuries on his hands and legs. Later, the drunken pharmacist started attacking other people in the hospital.

On being informed, police rushed to the hospital and overpowered the accused pharmacist. He was brought to the police station. A few days ago, the pharmacist in a drunken state had attacked some patients with swords.

Locals along with sarpanch Debiprasad Bhanj have lodged a written complaint with the medical officer of Basta CHC, seeking transfer of the pharmacist.

PNN