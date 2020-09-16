Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): Tirupati Lok Sabha MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, died Wednesday at a hospital in Chennai. This information was shared by his family members here.

The 65-year old ruling YSR Congress MP was admitted to the hospital in Chennai three weeks ago. He had then only tested positive for coronavirus, they said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, his Deputy, K Narayana Swamy, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and several MLAs from Chittoor District expressed shock and condoled the death of Prasad.

Prasad was a Minister in the Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. He had won from the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency on two occasions. Sources said that Prasad was suffering from other comorbidities including blood sugar.

