Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday expressed concern over the ammonia gas leak incident in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district and deputed three senior officers to coordinate assistance for affected Odia workers, officials said.

Two women died and 62 others were affected following an ammonia gas leak at the production unit of a private fish meal export factory in Tiruvallur districtSunday, the Tamil Nadu government said.

Deeply saddened by the tragic ammonia gas leakage incident in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, which has affected several workers, including Odia workers. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured, Majhi said in a post on X.

The Odisha government is in constant touch with Tamil Nadu authorities, he said.

Three senior officers are travelling to Tiruvallur to coordinate assistance and extend all possible support to the affected workers and their families, the CM informed.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, in a social media post, said he was deeply saddened by the tragic gas leak incident affecting several workers, including many from Odisha.

May the departed souls attain sadgati. I convey my heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured, he wrote.