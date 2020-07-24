Beijing: China asked Friday, the United States to close down its Consulate in Chengdu. This decision came in retaliation to Washington’s decision to shut the Chinese Consulate in Houston.

A statement by the Foreign Ministry said China has informed the US Embassy here of its decision. It said it has withdrawn the consent for the establishment and operation of the US Consulate General in Chengdu.

This was in response to ‘unilateral’ decision by the US to shut the Houston Consulate. China’s decision is legitimate and necessary response to the unreasonable actions of the US, the ministry said.

The US ordered Wednesday the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston. It was a move aimed ‘to protect American intellectual property and private information’.

Reacting strongly to the US move, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin termed it as an ‘unprecedented escalation’ and warned retaliatory measures.

China said Thursday that ‘malicious slander’ is behind an order by the US government to close its consulate in Houston, Texas. It maintained that its officials have never operated outside ordinary diplomatic norms.

Wang said the order to close the consulate ‘violates international law and basic norms governing international relations’, and ‘seriously undermines China-US relations’. “This is breaking down the bridge of friendship between the Chinese and American people,” Wang had said.