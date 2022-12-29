Titlagarh: Armed with traditional weapons, hundreds of tribals including women took out a protest rally amid beating of drums and other musical instruments in Titlagarh town of Bolangir district over poor healthcare and multiple other demands, Wednesday.

Due to the rally, road traffic was out of gear for several hours in the town. The administration had to deploy police force in large numbers in the town.

The tribals staged a demonstration in front of the Sub-Collector’s office for hours. Later, they submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister and the Collector through the Sub-Collector.

They demanded that the state government should stop leasing out forest, hilly, riverine and pasture lands to companies as those are essentially connected with their heritage and culture. They also alleged that non-tribal people have been appointed as legal assistants at the Sub-Collector’s office. Tribal youths need to be appointed in those places.

“Several posts of doctors are lying vacant at the Titlagarh sub-divisional hospital. People from fringe villages of Nuapada and Kalahandi districts are also dependent on this hospital for healthcare. However, vacancy of doctors has paralysed the healthcare facility. At least 18 doctors are required at the hospital whereas only six doctors are managing the healthcare services. Unable to get emergency treatment, critical patients often die. The hospital lacks necessary diagnostic instruments for testing,” they lamented.

They alleged large-scale irregularities in the appointment of teachers and employees at Ashram, Kanyashram and 5T schools. They demanded investigation into the irregularities.

PNN