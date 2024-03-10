Kolkata: The TMC will announce its candidate list for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls Sunday from a mega rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground.

The party will launch its poll campaign from the rally where its supremo Mamata Banerjee is expected to set the tone for the upcoming elections.

“All India Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee will announce the party’s candidates for the 42 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal,” the TMC said in a statement.

This is the first time the party will announce its candidate list from a mega public meeting at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground, it said.

Lakhs of supporters and numerous block-level leaders were seen in the morning flocking from different districts to hear their leader, affectionately called ‘Didi’.

Christened ‘Jana Garjan Sabha’, the mega event will feature three platforms, including a cross ramp, with Banerjee and TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee taking centre stage as the main speakers.