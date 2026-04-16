New Delhi: Calling for an apolitical approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday told Lok Sabha members that he is willing to use the words “guarantee” and “promise” to assure concerns of MPs that the proposed delimitation preceding the implementation of the women quota will not discriminate against any state.

said a vision of “nation-first” should supersede all considerations, and “I want to say that whether it is South or North, small or big state. The delimitation process will not do injustice to anyone. I can use the term ‘guarantee’ or ‘promise’ to assuage concerns of members,” he said.

“When our intention is clear, we need no word play on the issue,” he said, cautioning MPs that we should not remain in the illusion that we are giving any largesse to women.

He warned that if the Opposition opposes the women’s quota bill, then the exercise will bring political gains to him and urged them not to politicise the issue.

“You can take the credit. I am willing to give advertisements with photos of whoever you want. I am giving you a ‘blank cheque’ to take the credit for the women’s quota,” he said.

Taking part in the discussion in the Lok Sabha on the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, aimed at enabling women’s reservation and facilitating delimitation, the Prime Minister said the Women Reservation Bill will help change the “disha and dasha” (direction and condition) of the country’s politics by involving half of the population of the nation in decision making.

Outlining the benefits of women’s reservation in achieving Viksit Bharat @2047, PM Modi said all those who have opposed this provision have been taught a lesson by women voters.

“We are privileged that we have an opportunity to give a new direction to the nation’s politics and strengthen democracy,” he said, urging parties not to see it through the prism of politics, as it is a matter of national benefit.

He advised all parties that it is in their own interest to consider women’s leadership that has come up from the grassroots level for a prominent role in policy-related decision-making.

“At least, let them come to legislatures,” he said, urging parties to unite to give women their due.

“Today, Nari Shakti is adding to the nation’s glory in all fields. Their entry into politics is going to do wonders,” he said.

“The entire country and Nari Shakti will see our decision and intention today. So, our ill intentions will never be pardoned by women,” he said.

He said in 2023, we passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam with consensus. “Now, the question is, until when do we want to delay its implementation?” he said.

PM Modi said in 2023 the consensus was to implement the women’s quota at the earliest. “If we fail to implement the women’s quota in 2029, we will not be able to convince them that we are serious about giving a share in decision-making,” he said.

“It is women’s rights, which were denied to them for decades. Today, we have an opportunity to take the noble cause to its conclusion,” he said, reminding previous “technical excuses” that were used in the past to block the women’s quota.

He said over 300 women are taking decisions in panchayats and over 900 women are taking decisions in urban local bodies, and the time has now come to give them their share in policy making at the national level.

Earlier, the introduction of the three bills was approved in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, following a division of votes in the House. The development came after the Opposition pressed for a recorded vote, leading to a formal division process.