New Delhi: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee Sunday met Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital, a day ahead of a meeting of the Opposition INDIA bloc.

The TMC described the meeting as warm, and said the two leaders held discussion on the road ahead.

Twenty-three political parties of the INDIA bloc will meet Monday to redraw their strategy to take on the BJP and iron out differences amid changed power dynamics after the defeat of regional anchors TMC and DMK in the recent assembly polls.

Our Hon’ble Chairperson Smt Mamata Banerjee along with our Hon’ble National General Secretary Shri Abhishek Banerjee met with Shri Arvind Kejriwal Ji today, in Delhi, the party said in a post on X.

Following a warm interaction, they held an extensive discussion on the road ahead, it said.

The TMC also made a call for unity and a better future in 2029, in an apparent reference to the next Lok Sabha elections.

When the people of India unite, no force on earth can stop their march towards justice, dignity and a better future in 2029, it added.

Mamata Banerjee is in Delhi to attend the INDIA bloc meeting.

The Mamata Banerjee-Kejriwal meeting comes months after AAP announced that it was no longer part of the INDIA bloc.

AAP is unlikely to attend Monday’s meeting.

The INDIA bloc meeting also comes amid strain in ties among some constituents of the Opposition alliance, with the DMK set to skip the meeting over what it has described as Congress’ betrayal in Tamil Nadu and the CPI(M) expressing its displeasure over allegations by top Congress leaders that the Left had colluded with the BJP in Kerala.

The TMC has continued to maintain direct engagement with Kejriwal and AAP, and leaders of the two parties have met on several occasions over the past two years, including during Opposition outreach efforts after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and ahead of key Opposition consultations.

The TMC has also backed Kejriwal and AAP in their confrontations with the Centre.

There was no immediate word from either side on whether the Mamata Banerjee-Kejriwal meeting touched upon the INDIA bloc meeting or possible Opposition coordination in the future.