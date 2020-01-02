Kolkata: The no-confidence motion moved by the Trinamool Congress against Bhatpara Municipality chairman and BJP leader Sourav Singh was passed by a margin of 19-0 in the 35-member civic body Thursday, a senior minister said.

“A trust vote was held Thursday morning and we won it by a margin of 19-0. The BJP councillors didn’t vote,” state Food and Supplies Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick said.

The Trinamool Congress councillors of the BJP-controlled civic body had served a no-confidence notice on chairman Sourav Singh in December. The municipality has 35 members but its effective strength is 32.

Reacting to the development, BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh, under whose constituency the civic body falls, said, “We are seeking legal recourse against the illegal trust vote.”

A total of 26 TMC members of the civic body had joined the saffron party after the Lok Sabha elections, and Sourav Singh had become its chairman after winning the trust vote in June last year.

In November last year, the TMC has claimed to have regained the majority in the civic body after 12 of these 26 councillors rejoined the party.

PTI