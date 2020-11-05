Chennai: Chief Minister K Palaniswami requested Thursday his Rajasthan and Odisha counterparts to revoke the ban on sale and use

of firecrackers in their respective states. K Palaniswami said that the ban would have a huge impact on about eight lakh workers in Tamil

Nadu, the national fireworks hub.

In identical letters to Ashok Gehlot and Naveen Patnaik, chief ministers of Rajasthan and Odisha respectively, Palaniswami pointed to the ban

imposed in both the states over pollution concerns in view of thecoronavirus pandemic.

About 90 per cent of the total cracker manufactured in India is from Tamil Nadu. The industry provides direct and indirect employment to

about eight lakh people, Palaniswami noted.

“Their livelihood solely depends on the sale of crackers during Diwali season. The ban on bursting crackers in your state can have a direct

bearing on the livelihood of over eight lakh workers in Tamil Nadu and an equal number of people engaged in its sale,” Palaniswami wrote in

the letter.

“I would like to bring to your kind notice that Tamil Nadu produces mainly green crackers. Therefore the question of environmental

pollution does not arise. There is no empirical or validated data to demonstrate that the bursting of crackers has an effect on COVID-19

patients.

“I, therefore, request you to reconsider your government’s decision to ban the sale and bursting of crackers in your State for this Diwali season. My advance Diwali wishes to you and your family,” Palaniswami added.

As per a 2018 Supreme Court direction, Tamil Nadu has only restricted bursting of green crackers to one hour in the morning and for an equal

time duration in the evening, informed Palaniswami further stated in the letters.

The fireworks industry is mainly concentrated in and around Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district in southern Tamil Nadu.

IANS