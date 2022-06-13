Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee staged a protest here Monday denouncing the National Herald ‘false case’ and condemned the BJP-led Centre for its ‘vendetta’ politics.

Led by TNCC president K S Alagiri, party workers gathered in front of ‘Shastri Bhavan,’ that houses several Central government offices including the Enforcement Directorate and raised slogans condemning the BJP-led Centre.

When a section of paarty workers tried to block the road as part of their protest, it led to a scuffle between them and police personnel, for a short while. Congress leaders and cadres were later taken away from the spot in buses by police.

Party workers held placards hailing Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and denouncing the National Herald ‘false case’. Slogans including ‘Withdraw the false case,’ ‘Sathyameva Jeyate,’ ‘Do not abuse power,’ were featured on placards.

Alagiri on his Twitter handle condemned the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre as a ‘fascist’ regime that tried to ‘intimidate’ Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. “We will neither be frightened nor be cowed down.”

Congress Legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai tweeted saying the National Herald case was based on lies and foisted on his party leaders due to vendetta.