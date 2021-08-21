Chennai: With the aim to earn nearly Rs 60 crore revenue and a profit of Rs six crore by selling Aavin’s dairy products overseas and in other Indian states, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin Saturday handed over appointment letters to six wholesale dealers.

The state government owned Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation (TCMPF) is popularly known as Aavin.

At a review meeting headed by Stalin in July 2021, it was decided to make dairy products as desired by the consumers and export them to the Middle East, Canada, US and sell them in Indian states such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In line with that decision, six wholesale dealers were selected for the products.

Aavin products are already shipped to Singapore, Qatar and Hong Kong through agents.

Aavin procures nearly 41 lakh litre of milk daily from 4.36 lakh farmers. The organisation sells nearly 26.68 lakh litre as liquid milk to consumers on a daily basis and the balance is converted into value added products.

IANS