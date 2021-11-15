New Delhi: The versatile actor Rajkummar Rao married his ladylove Patralekhaa in Chandigarh, in the presence of a few family members and friends. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been dating for over a decade.

Sharing the pictures from the wedding, Rajkummar Rao wrote: “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband Patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond.” Patralekhaa wrote in her post: “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate…My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever…”