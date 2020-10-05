Atabira: An 18-month-old boy was killed after he accidentally fell into an open pit dug up for a tube well near Garbhana Papanga Colony under Bheden police limits in Bargarh district, Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Bablu, son of Pawan Behera of Garbhana-Betrapada village. The incident sparked tension in the area as the residents blocked the state highway No 54 at Garbhana Square near Godbhaga-Turum. On being informed, Rushuda outpost OIC Ganesh Kalet rushed to the spot with his team and tried to placate the locals.

The residents, however, refused to listen and continued with their road blockade. They called off the road blockade after Bheden additional tehsildar Narayan Dansena reached the spot and assured the locals to look into their demands.

PNN