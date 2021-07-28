Tokyo: Following is India’s schedule on the sixth day of the Tokyo Olympics Thursday.
Archery:
*Atanu Das vs Deng Yu-Cheng (Chinese Taipei) in Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 7:30am IST.
Badminton:
*P V Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark) in Women’s Singles Round of 16 Match: 6:15am IST.
Boxing:
*Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown (Jamaica) in Men’s +91kg Round of 16 Match: 8:45am IST.
*M C Mary Kom vs Ingrit Lorena Valencia (Colombia) in Women’s 51kg Round of 16 Bout: 3:35pm IST.
Equestrian:
*Fouaad Mirza’s Eventing 1st Horse Inspection: 6am IST.
Golf:
*Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1: 04:00am IST.
Hockey:
*India vs Argentina Men’s Pool A match: 6:00am IST.
Rowing:
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Final B (For rankings, not medal round): 5:20am IST.
Sailing:
*KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men’s Skiff 49er Race 5 and 6: 8:35am IST.
*Nethra Kumanan in Women’s Laser Radial Race 7 and 8: 8:45am IST.
*Vishnu Saravanan in Men’s Laser Race 7 and 8: 8:35am IST.
Shooting:
*Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker in Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification Precision: 5:30am IST.
Swimming:
*Sajan Prakash in Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats: 4:16pm IST.
