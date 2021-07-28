Tokyo: Following is India’s schedule on the sixth day of the Tokyo Olympics Thursday.

Archery:

*Atanu Das vs Deng Yu-Cheng (Chinese Taipei) in Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 7:30am IST.

Badminton:

*P V Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark) in Women’s Singles Round of 16 Match: 6:15am IST.

Boxing:

*Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown (Jamaica) in Men’s +91kg Round of 16 Match: 8:45am IST.

*M C Mary Kom vs Ingrit Lorena Valencia (Colombia) in Women’s 51kg Round of 16 Bout: 3:35pm IST.

Equestrian:

*Fouaad Mirza’s Eventing 1st Horse Inspection: 6am IST.

Golf:

*Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1: 04:00am IST.

Hockey:

*India vs Argentina Men’s Pool A match: 6:00am IST.

Rowing:

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Final B (For rankings, not medal round): 5:20am IST.

Sailing:

*KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men’s Skiff 49er Race 5 and 6: 8:35am IST.

*Nethra Kumanan in Women’s Laser Radial Race 7 and 8: 8:45am IST.

*Vishnu Saravanan in Men’s Laser Race 7 and 8: 8:35am IST.

Shooting:

*Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker in Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification Precision: 5:30am IST.

Swimming:

*Sajan Prakash in Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats: 4:16pm IST.

