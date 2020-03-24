Tokyo: Japan has asked for a one-year postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Games over the global coronavirus pandemic, and the International Olympic Committee has agreed, the country’s prime minister said Tuesday.

“I proposed to postpone for about a year and president Bach responded with 100 per cent agreement,” Shinzo Abe told reporters referring to Thomas Bach, head of the International Olympic Committee.

A postponement was on the cards as most of the participating nations wanted the Games to be pushed back. Australia and Canada had already wanted that they would not be participating if the Olympics were held in 2020.

Details to follow

Agencies