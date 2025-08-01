If you need a laugh today, this viral video might just do the trick. It shows not one, but two bikers learning the hard way why stunt riding isn’t for everyone.

It all begins with a camera mounted at the front of a bike. The footage seems normal at first—until the rider decides to try something bold.

He lifts his hands off the handlebars. Then, balancing like a circus act, he climbs onto the seat and stands up. For a moment, it almost looks cool.

But then comes the crash.

Watch the viral video here:

He loses balance and slams onto the road. Thankfully, it seems he escaped with minor injuries, as he gets up and starts walking shortly after.

Just when you think it’s over, the real comedy begins.

Another biker rolls into the frame. Instead of watching the road, he’s staring at the downed bike—probably wondering what just happened. But karma doesn’t wait. He too loses control and falls face-first into a bush.

The internet did what it does best—gave them names. The first guy is now famously known as *Tom Bruise*. The second? *Tom Bush*.

People couldn’t stop laughing. Memes flooded comment sections. Some even called for a sequel.

The video, short and wild, has now become a viral sensation. Whether you’re into bikes or just enjoy a good blooper, this one’s worth the watch.

