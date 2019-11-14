London: Harry Potter star Tom Felton doesn’t think the original cast will reunite for any more installments in the franchise.

Based on JK Rowling’s fantasy books of the same name, the series translated into eight movie installments, released from 2001 to 2011, and starred Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in the lead.

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the screen adaptations, said there won’t be a reunion.

“I don’t think it will be reprised, to be honest with you. I think it was a wonderful eight chapters, and everything that needed to be done was done. I think they’ll take it further on in their own direction, but we’re all still immensely proud to be part of the Harry Potter series,” the actor told ‘Red Carpet News TV’.

A spin-off prequel series started with 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, penned by Rowling, marking the beginning of the ‘Wizarding World’ shared media franchise.

Felton, 32, said he was happy to see the fandom grow. “It’s great to see it’s been past down from generation to generation,” he said. “But I can speak for the cast when I say we’re very grateful for all of the support that’s come our way over the last decade,” Tom Felton added.

