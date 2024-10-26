Los Angeles: Tom Holland’s fourth Spider-Man movie will be released in theatres July 24, 2026, Hollywood studio Sony Pictures has announced.

Set to be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fame, the untitled project will premiere shortly after Avengers: Doomsday, which releases May 1, 2026, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

The announcement comes days after Holland, who has played Peter Parker aka superhero Spider-Man in three standalone films, said he and partner, co-star Zendaya have read a draft of the script for the new movie.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Tuesday, Holland confirmed that the fourth Spider-Man movie is happening.

“Next summer, we start shooting. Everything’s good to go — we’re nearly there. Super exciting. I can’t wait!” he said.

Holland last starred as Spider-Man in 2021’s No Way Home, which saw him collaborate with previous web-slinging superheroes played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

As Spider-Man, Holland has also appeared in Marvel blockbusters like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The actor was recently cast in Christopher Nolan’s next feature project.