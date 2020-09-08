New Delhi: Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Narendra Singh Tomar Tuesday inaugurated 22 bamboo clusters in Odisha and eight other states through virtual mode.

The minister also released a logo for National Bamboo Mission and lauded the success of the mission saying that the country is now gearing up to increase the export of bamboo products.

The minister inaugurated bamboo clusters in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Uttarakhand and Karnataka apart from Odisha.

Addressing the videoconference, the Union Agriculture Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always maintained that local industries should be protected to ensure their progress so that local artisans get sources of livelihood.

“The government’s goal in the bamboo sector is being achieved with the concerted efforts of all stakeholders of the Bamboo Mission. Import policy has also been modified to ensure progress of the bamboo industry in the country,” the minister said.

Tomar said that the use of bamboo has been an ancient tradition in India and it is now being supported with modern technology. Youths are also being given training for bamboo industry, he added.