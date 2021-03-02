New Delhi: A court here Tuesday granted a week’s time to the Delhi police to file reply to the anticipatory bail plea of Nikita Jacob. She is a co-accused along with Disha Ravi in the ‘toolkit’ case. The toolkit related to the ongoing farmers’ protests was shared on the social media.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana allowed the police plea to grant it time till March 9. This came after the public prosecutor said the agency needed time to file a detailed reply to Jacob’s plea. The court is scheduled to hear the anticipatory bail plea of another co-accused, Shantanu Muluk, March 9.

During the brief hearing held through video conferencing, senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Nikita Jacob, said she wanted to argue on her plea as a standalone case and not with Muluk’s. The court said she could argue March 9.

The court also directed the Delhi Police to hand over a copy of their reply to Jacob’s bail plea to her counsel. Jacob had got transit anticipatory bail from Bombay High Court February 17 for three weeks, so that the accused could approach the court concerned in Delhi, where the case is lodged.

The court had February 25 granted protection from arrest to Muluk till March 9. He was granted transit anticipatory bail from the Aurangabad bench February 16 for 10 days. He approached Delhi court February 23.

Muluk, Ravi and Jacob were booked for alleged sedition and other charges.

Ravi was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bangalore and brought to Delhi. She was granted bail by the Delhi court February 23.