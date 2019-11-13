Cricket coaches play an important role in setting game plans and fixing the team combinations. It requires a lot of hard work and technicalities to be a successful coach.
Along with helping the players in technical aspects and helping them get better, the coach also has to work with the mental aspect and help them come out of their mental blocks and contribute to the team’s success.
While the job is very difficult, coaches also earn a hefty sum for their service to the teams. While it varies from team to team, they earn a good sum throughout their tenure as the head of the side.
Take a look at 5 highest-paid cricket coaches across the globe:
- Ravi Shastri(INR 9.7 Crore): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently reappointed Ravi Shastri for a second term as the head coach of Team India until 2021 T20 World Cup. BCCI is one of the richest board across the world and hence, it is evident that Shastri earns a hefty sum as well. The former India all-rounder held his chair for almost two years but had to step away after a disastrous World T20 campaign in 2016. A few months later, Shastri joined Team India as the head coach after Anil Kumble resigned from his post.
- Justin Langer (INR 4.66 Crore): Former Australian cricketer has always kept himself away from all the media attention and has focused on doing his job. Langer joined the Australian team amidst all the controversy over the ball-tampering scandal. Langer has been one of the most sought after coaches ever since his retirement in 2008. Currently, the former Australia opener earns a sum of Rs 4.66 crores. Hence, Langer finds himself in the second in the list of top five highest-paid cricket coaches across the globe.
- Misbah-ul-Haq(INR 1.79 Crore): After a dismal World Cup campaign, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former skipper Misbah-ul-Haq as their head coach. Misbah will also work as the chairman of the selectors for the Pakistan team. He is earning an amount of Rs 1.79 crores which is same as almost Pakistan’s previous coach Mickey Arthur.
- Gary Stead(INR 1.73 Crore): New Zealand coach Gary Stead has tasted a lot of success in New Zealand’s domestic cricket before taking over the national team. The incumbent head coach of New Zealand draws a salary of Rs 1.73 crores which makes Stead the fourth highest-paid cricket coaches in the world.
- Russell Domingo(INR 1.29 Crore): Although Russell Domingo hasn’t had played too many first-class cricket but is highly respected as a coach across the globe. Domingo joined the South Africa A team before taking over as the head coach of Warriors in the domestic circuit. He also worked a Gary Kirsten’s deputy in South Africa’s national team before taking over the job as the full-time coach in 2012.