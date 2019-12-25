Mumbai: Hindi films are known for being high on drama, emotion and also for providing a larger than life picture. While many films do play to the stereotypes, in recent years, we have seen films that provide a mirror which reflects reality rather than an imagination.

Many filmmakers have made movies on real life incidents. While many consider it as biopic, the movies also have hard-hitting social messages in it. These movies are not only appreciated by critics but also loved by audience.

Here we come with the top 7 movies based on real stories:

Padman

In the movie, Akshay Kumar played the role of Indian entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented cheap sanitary pads for women of his village. After addressing a social issue through Toilet- Ek Prem Katha, he shed light Padman. The movie also won him a National Award.

https://youtu.be/maYFoZVvDiM

Shahid

This film is based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, who was assassinated in 2010 in Mumbai.

https://youtu.be/XiQXmIn7qbI

Manjhi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui essayed the character of Dashrath Manjhi, known as the Mountain Man, a poor laborer living in Bihar. Dashrath carved a path which was 9.1 meters wide and 110 meters long through a hill using a hammer and a chisel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9KAoTQlEWs

Raazi

Raazi, directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal is one such inspirational story of local a Kashmiri girl Sehmat, who marries a Pakistani Army officer in order to spy and provide useful information for her county during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjMSttRJrhA

Parmanu: the story of Pokhran

The film starring John Abraham and Diana Penty in the lead is based on the biggest secret mission ever undertaken by the Indian Government where five nuclear bombs were tested at the Pokhran range in 1998.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qN_9DnBh3hM

No One Killed Jessica

‘No One Killed Jessica’ is based on the Jessica Lal murder case. Jessica, who was model living in New Delhi was allegedly killed by Manu Sharma, the son of a Congress-nominated Member of Parliament, Vinod Sharma. However, Manu Sharma along with several others was set free by the court in 2006. The movie stars Rani Mukherji and Vidya Balan.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-sk2lUJr0SE

Madras Café

John Abraham starrer Madras Cafe was directed by Shoojit Sircar is based on true events with a fictional story of the Indian spy to set the entire story of how India allegedly supported the LTTE and retracted later when the situation worsened.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnkKI01I0Ac

