Mumbai: When we watch a particular movie, we instantly fall in love with the characters. But, the actors who portray the characters are different in real life.

And when it comes to dating, our Hindi film celebs are pro. There have been many break-ups in the industry. Some ended their relationships on a bitter note while some still share good friendship. Some affairs worked out while others went in for a toss and the actresses went ahead to get married to other men.

Here are some celebs who failed in their first love and went to marry other men:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Love glimmered between Shilpa and Akshay Kumar during the filming of Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Shilpa was very serious about Akshay, but Akshay got involved with Twinkle Khanna and shattered her heart. She broke up with him and soon after her breakup; Shilpa found love in her businessman Raj Kundra and is now leading a happily married life. The couple is blessed with an adorable 6-year-old kid, Viaan Raj Kundra.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Kareena and Shahid Kapoor were quite serious about each other but soon fell out of love. The now ex-couple went on to do multiple films together and almost all of them failed to impress people at the box office. In fact, Shahid had once shared in an interview that he and Kareena “look really bad together in their first couple of films”. Post their spilt, Kareena found love in Pataudi Prince, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid went ahead to marry Delhi-based, Mira Rajput.

Sridevi Kapoor: Sridevi and Mithun Chakraborty were madly in love with each other in 80’s and had secretly got married to each other. The duo apparently came close to each other on the sets of Jaag Utha Insan (1984) and this led to the rise of an affair. Mithun was already married to Yogeeta Bali and was finding it difficult to choose between the two ladies. Tired of being the second woman, Sridevi had given a challenge to Mithun. But Yogeeta was hell-bent on not leaving her husband, when Mithun thought of cutting all ties with Sridevi and she went on to marry producer Boney Kapoor.

Rani Mukerji: Rani Mukerji and Govinda got close to each other while working in Hadh Kar Di Aapne. It was also reported that once Govinda was seen walking out of Rani’s hotel room late in the night which infuriated Govinda’s wife, Sunita and she had thought of leaving him. But Govinda chose not to part with his wife. Years later, in 2009, Rani married Aditya Chopra and the two are proud parents to a cute baby girl.

PNN