Cuttack: Senior officials of Odisha police, led by DG Abhay, recently held a video conferencing to work out a standard operating procedure (SOP) for policemen on COVID duty.

According to a source, a decision was taken to train the entire police force on dealing with the crisis while keeping themselves safe.

COVID-19 affected districts and bordering districts of the state were given priority in the discussion held Friday.

It was also decided to provide policemen with safety equipment such as spectacles, masks, hand gloves and sanitizers. Contingency fund will be created in all coronavirus impacted districts of the state, it was decided.

Similarly, at all check-posts, all policemen will follow a protocol for surveillance. Norms have been laid to deal with commuters on bicycle as well as those on foot.