Srinagar: A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist commander was killed Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. “A JeM commander has been neutralised in the ongoing encounter in Sopore,” a police official informed journalist. The slain militant has been identified as Sajad Nawab Dar.

The official said further details of the operation were awaited. He informed that the security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Arampora area of Sopore in the north Kashmir district late Tuesday night after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there.

The official said the forces conducted searches in the area and maintained a tight cordon during the night to stop militants from escaping. The militants fired upon a search party of the forces Wednesday drawing retaliation, the official said. In the ensuing shoot the JeM commander was killed.

PTI