Malkangiri: A day after Maoist leader Kishore was gunned down by security personnel in an encounter, a top cadre Maoist commander was arrested Friday from the dense Jantri forest of Swabhiman Anchal (erstwhile cut-off area) in Malkangiri district.

The top cadre Maoist was held during a combing operation here.

According to police sources, the arrested cadre is presently being interrogated. Police have withheld his identity for security reasons.

Notably, the security personnel had gunned down Kishore in the forest and seized an AK-47 rifle including a huge cache of explosives.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Special Operation Group (SOG) and the Malkangiri District Voluntary Force (DVF) had launched a combing operation inside the Jantri forest in Malkangiri district.

Ultras allegedly opened fire when the security personnel approached a hideout in the forest. Later, a fierce exchange of fire took place leading to Kishore’s death during the combing operation.

PNN