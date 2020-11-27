Bhubaneswar: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan facility for the use of patients was inaugurated at Capital Hospital by state Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Minister Naba Kishore Das Thursday afternoon.

The economically weaker section of the society can now easily avail the facility free-of-cost, hospital sources informed.

The MRI scan facility was started here on PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode.

“Efforts would be made to provide such facilities also at other hospitals in the state,” the Minister said on this occasion.

Notably, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in this regard in March this year between the state government and Manipal HealthMap Diagnostics Private Limited. The estimated cost of this project was around Rs 8 crore. The MRI scan facility at Capital Hospital is known to be the first of its kind in Odisha.

PNN