Bhubaneswar: Top Maoist leader Sonal Madvi alias Kiran, who was involved in several dreaded attacks on security forces, surrendered Tuesday before the DIG (South Western Range) at Koraput. Sonal Madvi is originally a resident of Meddaguda under Pamed police station area in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. Madvi was reportedly carrying a reward of Rs 20 lakh on his head.

Madvi was working as the Area Committee Member (ACM) in the Gumma Area Committee under the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) of CPI (Maoist), a banned outfit. Madvi’s wife, Talse Huika had surrendered before the state police a few months back.

Madvi joined the banned outfit in 2012 and actively participated in five deadly attacks on the security forces, including an exchange of fire at Ramaguda in Malkangiri district in 2016. A total of 31 Maoists were neutralised by the security forces during the shootout.

Madvi will receive monetary assistance under the ‘Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme’ announced by the Odisha government.